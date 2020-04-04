Tiger King's John Finlay Wants Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf to Play Him in Film Adaptation

Image zoom Netflix; JC Olivera/WireImage; Taylor Hill/WireImage

John Finlay has his sights set on a couple of A-list actors to portray him in an eventual biopic.

The real-life subject featured in Netflix‘s popular docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness tells PEOPLE that he’d want Channing Tatum to play him in a scripted adaptation of his life story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He’s always had a special place in my heart,” Finlay says of Tatum, 39, sharing a sweet personal connection to the star. “He did a shout-out to my distant cousin; she died of stage-four brain cancer. When he did his shout-out, he did it because it was on her bucket list.”

RELATED: ‘Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens!’ See PEOPLE’s Dream Cast for the Upcoming Tiger King Limited Series

According to Finlay, his relative (who died about six years ago at age 18) had requested a kiss from the 21 Jump Street actor — a wish Tatum granted in a personalized video message sent to her.

“He has a special place in my heart because of that,” Finlay says, adding, “But he’s [also] a really good actor, and a lot of people are putting names out there with him in it.”

And if Tatum’s schedule is booked, Finlay says his other go-to pick is Shia LaBeouf. “He would probably be a good choice because with a beard he can look like me, and he can relate to me,” Finlay says of the 33-year-old Honey Boy star.

RELATED: John Finlay Opens Up About Caring for Alligators That He Says Once Belonged to Michael Jackson

Image zoom John Finlay in Tiger King Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrities with Connections to Netflix’s Hit Docuseries Tiger King

Finlay is the ex-husband of Joseph Maldonado-Passage (best known as Joe Exotic as well as the Tiger King), who is the disgraced zookeeper at the center of the seven-episode series. The stranger-than-fiction true story is set to be made into a Hulu limited series starring Kate McKinnon, though other roles have yet to be cast.

The Netflix docuseries’ filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin recently revealed which big-name celebrities Maldonado-Passage, 57, (who’s currently in prison) has in mind for bringing his own eccentric persona on-screen.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” Chaiklin recently told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt.’ ”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.