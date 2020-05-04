Tiger King's John Finlay Stars in JUDY's Tiger-Themed Emergency Preparedness Campaign

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the new tiger-striped emergency kit are going towards America's Food Fund

John Finlay just made his voiceover debut — and it's for a good cause.

The Tiger King star — who was briefly married to Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the subject of the hit Netflix documentary — stars in a brand new campaign about emergency preparedness by JUDY, which sells ready-kits with everything needed to prepare for natural disasters and home emergencies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The brand has launched a new $250 limited edition tiger-striped emergency kit, of which 100 percent of the proceeds go towards America's Food Fund.

"At JUDY, we think emergency preparedness is so important, we'll do whatever it takes to get you to pay attention to it — even this," Finlay says in the campaign, as the bright orange box with black stripes is unveiled. "Introducing our new limited edition kit: It still has everything you need to be ready for whatever comes your way. It still has food, water, shelter, first aid, power and more. But now it has new exotic stripes. Get it quick, because while its novelty will most definitely fade, being ready for the unexpected never will."

RELATED: Tiger King Star Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband John Finlay Says His Fiancée Has 'Given Me a Better Life'

Image zoom Netflix

In a statement, Finlay says, "Tigers aren't the only thing that needs our attention. More than ever it's important to be prepared for emergencies, and to give back to people in need. This is a campaign I'm proud to be part of."

Adds JUDY Co-Founder and CEO Simon Huck, "We know that emergency preparedness is so important that we'll do anything for you to pay attention and prepare your family. At a critical time when 60 percent of American households have no emergency plan in place, we hope to change that statistic one family at a time."

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the New Tech-Savvy Emergency Kit JUDY

JUDY, which launched in January, offers four levels of "ready for anything" kits: The Starter ($60), The Mover ($150), The Mover Max ($180) and The Safe ($250), stocked with an assortment of products across emergency categories: first aid, warmth, safety, food, water and tools.

Each kit is customized by location, so the contents are based on the particular needs and risks of the specific household's zip code. Year-round support also includes safety tips and advice via text. Plus, users can text their emergency questions for real-time responses and guidance.