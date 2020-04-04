Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Says 'Netflix Is Adding One More Episode' to Popular Series

Image zoom Justin Turner/Twitter

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Tiger King may not be over just yet.

According to zookeeper Jeff Lowe, Netflix is adding an extra episode to its seven-part docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, Lowe revealed the news in a Cameo video. The clip is addressed to Turner and his wife Kourtney, who dished on Tiger King during a recent episode of her podcast, Holding Kourt.

“Hey, Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff Lowe from the Tiger King show on Netflix,” he began, jokingly adding, “Thank you for watching our show, Christie said you’re a big fan, and… yeah, you need a life. You just wasted seven hours on us.”

Lowe continued, “Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Joe Exotic Hasn’t Seen Tiger King Yet but Is ‘Ecstatic,’ Husband Says: ‘He Likes Attention’

In addition to the new episode, the stranger-than-fiction true story is set to be made into a scripted limited series starring Kate McKinnon, though other roles have yet to be cast.

Back in November, Universal Content Productions announced that an adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic was in the works with the Saturday Night Live star, 36, portraying zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage nemesis, Carole Baskin, according to Variety.

The upcoming series still in development, according to TVLine, which reported it currently has no network or streaming platform attached yet.

On March 26, Netflix released Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness — from co-directors and writers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin — which examines the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage (a.k.a Joe Exotic), a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

Image zoom Netflix

Maldonado-Passage, 57, owned an exotic animal park and boasted of having the largest number of big cats in America. He was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Carole Baskin, who he considered his rival.

As millions of people adhere to social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have already binge-watched the show.

Meanwhile, the disgraced zookeeper is currently in Grady County Jail in Oklahoma and has yet to watch the series.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.