Tiger King Filmmakers Developing New Project About Siegfried and Roy Show

Roy Horn died of complications from coronavirus on Friday at the age of 75

The filmmakers of Netflix's Tiger King are developing a project about the infamous duo Siegfried & Roy.

The new installation, which was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, comes after Roy Horn died of complications from coronavirus on Friday at the age of 75.

Horn and Fischbacher are best known for their Las Vegas show at the Mirage Resort and Casino that ran from 1990 until 2003. Their act often involved white lions and tigers.

The new project will focus on the horrific 2003 mauling during which Horn was attacked on stage by one of the white tigers during a show.

While Horn survived the mauling, it left him partially paralyzed after he suffered a significant amount of blood loss and a stroke. He was forced to undergo extensive rehabilitation and it wasn't until 2006 that he was able to walk and talk again.

The incident ended the long-running performance act.

The project on the Siegfried & Roy show will be a "follow-up" episode under the Tiger King name, according to THR.

Further details on the release of Siegfried & Roy installation have not yet been revealed. It is also not immediately clear if either Horn or Fischbacher were involved in the project.

Horn died of complications from coronavirus in a Las Vegas hospital, his publicist said in a statement to ABC.

The entertainer tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus last month. At the time, his publicist said that he was "responding well to treatment."

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Horn's partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."