Tiger King Fans Can Watch Joe Exotic’s Full Three-Way Wedding Ceremony on YouTube

Didn’t get enough of Joe Exotic’s untraditional, three-way wedding in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness? Well, you’re in luck.

The jaw-dropping seven-part show focuses on the long-standing, increasingly bitter rivalry between Joseph Maldonado-Passage (also known as “Joe Exotic”), the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs an exotic big-cat sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Citrus Park, Florida.

The documentary also shines a light on Maldonado-Passage’s personal life, including his polygamist relationship with John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. At one point, the zookeeper is seen marrying both his partners in a civil ceremony. (Finlay and Maldonado met Maldonado-Passage while working at his zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.)

While only brief moments of the elaborate 2014 ceremony are shown in the documentary, the entire three-way wedding is available to stream on YouTube.

“The wedding of the century for animal people and supporters of Joe Exotic, John and Travis,” the caption for the video reads on JoeExoticTV’s YouTube page.

The 23-minute video, which is set to a slew of Maldonado-Passage’s original songs, chronicles the lead-up to the wedding, the ceremony and the afterparty.

During the ceremony, the three men are seen wearing matching bright pink shirts with flowers pinned to their chests while they stand in front of a barn-themed altar.

After saying “we do,” the men exchanged matching wedding rings, making them husband, husband and husband.

And of course, there were plenty of animals around. During the afterparty, a tiger with an American flag bandana was sprawled out across a few chairs, as nearby guests ate. Next to a table, a tutu-wearing monkey sat in a chair.

The men remained married for several years. But after a falling-out, Finlay left the park and their union, and Maldonado, 23, died by a self-inflicted gunshot in October 2017.

Two months later, Maldonado-Passage wed Dillon Passage, to whom he remains married to while he serves his 22-year prison sentence for plotting a murder-for-hire against his nemesis, Baskin.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming now on Netflix.