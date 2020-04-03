Tiger King's Doc Antle Says Britney Spears Was a 'Darling' to Work with During the 2001 VMAs

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tiger King‘s Doc Antle is looking back on his time working with Britney Spears at the 2001 VMAs.

During Spears’ iconic performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U,” the unlikely duo is seen on stage together with Bhagavan “Doc” Antle in the background as the animal handler for the singer during her sexy performance.

Spears, 38, opened the performance inside a cage with Antle and his liger (a hybrid of a tiger mother and lion father), then stormed the stage, famously dancing with a live python.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Antle — who is featured prominently in the jaw-dropping, seven-part docuseries that has captivated viewers everywhere — told the outlet that the pop singer was “such a darling” to work with.

“She was totally just a fantastic person wanting a perfect performance,” he said.

Ahead of the live show, Antle recalled that he and his animals spent “several days rehearsing so that the tigers would be relaxed and happy” and “everything could be smooth and taken care of as best as possible.”

“[Spears] was there rehearsing and working — just the hardest working, sweetest young girl, out there making all the pieces click together,” Antle added.

Antle continued on to say he wasn’t worried during the performance as he had “total confidence in that tiger.”

“I knew him since he was a baby,” he told ET. “He’s about seven years old right there. That’s the tiger that you go somewhere like that with because he cares less about the fireworks, the gas explosions, the banging music. He’s totally concerned with just holding his own and being cool.”

Even Spears got along with the tiger, Antle revealed.

“She petted him and was hugging on him and hanging out there with him,” he shared, adding, “he just thought Britney was one more friend.”

And while Antle believes Spears knows of his exotic animal park, Myrtle Beach Safari, he doesn’t expect the pop star to be stopping by anytime soon.

“Right now, I’m sure with the Hollywood vibe, she’d be afraid that it’s on fire with all of this crazy salacious, insanity that has been made into Tiger King,” he said.

Antle also runs The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, T.I.G.E.R.S., in South Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to the Myrtle Beach Safari website, the safari owner also worked as an animal handler on movies including Ace Ventura, Dr. Doolittle, Mighty Joe Young and The Jungle Book.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available now to stream on Netflix.