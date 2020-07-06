Tiger King's Dillon Passage Parties with Love Is Blind Stars Over July 4th Weekend

Joe Exotic's husband hung out with Love Is Blind's Damian Powers and Kelly Chase at a bar in Atlanta

The 4th of July weekend brought together some of Netflix's fan-favorite reality stars.

On Sunday, Dillon Passage — who is married to Tiger King's Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Joseph Maldonado-Passage) — partied at Botánico Kitchen & Bar in Atlanta with several stars from the hit dating series Love Is Blind.

Passage, 24, documented the festivities on his Instagram Story, including a selfie with Love Is Blind's Damian Powers. "Lets goooo," Passage wrote on the photo, tagging Powers, 27.

In another Story clip, Passage reposted a video from Powers' Instagram that showed the pair out partying at the bar with some other friends.

"Ayye it's lit come on out," Passage wrote.

Image zoom Dillon Passage and Damian Powers Dillon Passage/ Instagram

Also joining the festivities was another fellow Love is Blind star, Kelly Chase, who was all smiles beside Passage for a selfie featuring heart emojis that he shared to his Instagram Story.

But Chase wasn't the only one from the dating series snapped in Instagram Stories from the evening. Powers' Instagram videos also included appearances from girlfriend Giannina Gibelli, Matthew Barnett, Amber Pike and Matt Thomas.

Image zoom Dillon Passage and Kelly Chase Dillon Passage/ Instagram

Since Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix in early March, the cast members have remained relatively close and have documented their reunions on social media.

Passage, meanwhile, is no stranger to partying with other Netflix stars. In late May, he was among the attendees for Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg's 30th birthday celebration on a boat in Marina del Rey, California.

"Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend," Passage said in an Instagram Story as he filmed Hirschberg on board the boat. "Marina Del Rey, bitches."

In three Instagram Story clips from the day, Hirschberg and Passage were seen sitting and standing side-by-side on the boat. And at one point, Passage gave Hirschberg a kiss on the cheek.

Image zoom Dillon Passage and Bryce Hirschberg Bryce Gurscgberg/instagram

Although Passage has been enjoying run-ins with fellow reality stars, the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star is continuing to stay with his husband since Maldonado-Passage’s arrest in September 2018 — just nine months after their wedding — and through his 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

In a June interview with PEOPLE, Passage opened up about adjusting to a new "normal" without his husband by his side.

"It's something that is a day to day thing," he said. "It's kind of my normal life now. It's kind of weird to say, but I've kind of gotten used to our situation."

Despite the physical separation, Passage explained that he and Joe Exotic, 57, are focusing on the positive.

"The only thing that's keeping us going is really just hoping for the best and these lawyers seem like they have a really good plan to kind of get things executed," he said.

And a few months prior, Passage confirmed that he's "not going anywhere."

“Joe was there for me in my darkest moments. I’m not going to just abandon him when he needs support more than anything," Passage told PEOPLE in an April interview.

When asked if he still loves his partner, Passage said, “Oh yes, 100 percent.” Passage added, “He’s still good to me, even from in jail.”