These Celebs Love Tiger King So Much, They've Dressed as Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin & Co.

It's not enough for these stars to watch the Netflix docuseries, they must fully embrace their inner Tiger Kings and Queens
By Andrea Wurzburger
April 07, 2020 03:40 PM

Rob Lowe 

Rob Lowe/Instagram

Rob Lowe completely transformed into Joe Exotic with the help of a mullet, mustache and his dog. "Rob Exotic," the actor captioned his photo.

The Stallone Family 

Sophia Stallone/Instagram

If you're Sylvester Stallone, when your daughters want to dress up at the Tiger King Cast, you do it.

Stallone looked spot-on as Jeff Lowe, while his wife Jennifer was Carole Baskin, Sophia channeled Joe Exotic, Sistine dressed as John Finlay and Scarlet was Erik Cowie.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman/Instagram

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!" The SNL cast member is working on her Carole Baskin impression.

Jared Leto 

Jared Leto/Instagram

Looks like Leto wants to throw his name in the ring to play Joe Exotic in the upcoming mini-series.

The Tolbert Family

Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade and Tanner Tolbert recruited their kids Emmy and Brooks as tigers, and dressed up as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic for a family photo that deserves to be the Christmas card.

Orlando Bloom 

Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Orlando Bloom and his dog, Mighty, make a convincing pair as Joe Exotic and one of his tigers.

Chrissy Teigen 

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

The mom of two hilariously photoshopped her son, Miles, onto Joe Exotic's body.

