These Celebs Love Tiger King So Much, They've Dressed as Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin & Co.
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe completely transformed into Joe Exotic with the help of a mullet, mustache and his dog. "Rob Exotic," the actor captioned his photo.
The Stallone Family
If you're Sylvester Stallone, when your daughters want to dress up at the Tiger King Cast, you do it.
Stallone looked spot-on as Jeff Lowe, while his wife Jennifer was Carole Baskin, Sophia channeled Joe Exotic, Sistine dressed as John Finlay and Scarlet was Erik Cowie.
Chloe Fineman
"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!" The SNL cast member is working on her Carole Baskin impression.
Jared Leto
Looks like Leto wants to throw his name in the ring to play Joe Exotic in the upcoming mini-series.
The Tolbert Family
Jade and Tanner Tolbert recruited their kids Emmy and Brooks as tigers, and dressed up as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic for a family photo that deserves to be the Christmas card.
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom and his dog, Mighty, make a convincing pair as Joe Exotic and one of his tigers.
Chrissy Teigen
The mom of two hilariously photoshopped her son, Miles, onto Joe Exotic's body.