Tiger King's Carole Baskin Says She's Been Receiving Death Threats: 'I've Had to Turn My Phone Off'

Carole Baskin is continuing to speak out against the backlash she has endured as a result of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

In a first interview since the Netflix series was released last month, Baskin addressed some of the negative ways her life has been impacted by the hit show.

“I’ve had to turn my phone off,” Baskin told the Tampa Bay Times, in reference to the numerous calls she says she receives around the clock from strangers. “I can’t tell the real ones from the fake ones because they’re always out of state numbers anyway.”

Baskin also said she is wary of leaving the house — including making daily bike rides to Big Cat Rescue — because of the many death threats she has received.

Although the not-for-profit sanctuary has been closed for almost a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Baskin told the Tampa Bay Times that her doorbell camera has caught up to 30 people a day standing outside its gates.

In the interview, which was published on Friday, Baskin reiterated her dissatisfaction with how the series turned out. She and her husband Howard told the newspaper that when they first agreed to participate in the documentary, they believed the project would focus on the exploitation of tiger breeding.

Baskin also alleged that she was made to believe that details about the disappearance of her ex-husband as well as her history with Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage — the disgraced zookeeper at the center of the docuseries, who was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman to kill Baskin — would only be used to provide background information.

“I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point,” she told the newspaper, with her husband adding, “There’s almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal.”

This is not the first time Baskin has criticized the show, as well as the filmmakers behind it.

Shortly after the series began streaming on Netflix, Baskin claimed that when she was first approached about participating in the project back in 2015, directors told her “they wanted to make the big-cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld).”

Instead, Baskin slammed the series for devoting airtime to “suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997” — which Baskin has repeatedly denied.

In response to Baskin’s initial rebuke, co-director and writers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin previously told the Los Angeles Times that the project evolved over all of the years it was in the making.

“I would just say we were completely forthright with the characters,” said Chaiklin. “With any project that goes on for five years, things evolve and change, and we followed it as any good storyteller does. We could have never known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did.’

“Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew that this was not just about … it’s not a Blackfish because of the things she spoke about,” added Goode. “She certainly wasn’t coerced.”

Baskin did not participate in Netflix’s Tiger King after-show — which premiered on Sunday — nor did Maldonado-Passage, who was recently transferred to the medical center of a prison in Fort Worth, Texas.



The Tiger King and I is currently streaming on Netflix, as is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.