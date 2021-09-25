Season 2 of the hit documentary series will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17 on Netflix

Tiger King 2 Will Premiere on Netflix in November — Check Out the Newest Sneak Peek!

Tiger King 2 is less than two months away!

Netflix announced at Saturday's TUDUM event that the hit series will return on Wednesday, Nov. 17, alongside a sneak peek of what promises to be an epic second season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, above, viewers are whisked back to the chaos surrounding the now-defunct Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park and its former owner Joe Maldonado-Passage ("Joe Exotic"), who is currently waiting to be re-sentenced for charges related to plotting to kill his nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, among other charges.

In addition to following the self-proclaimed Tiger King's ongoing antics, other topics from the original documentary will be rehashed, including Baskin's missing ex-husband, Donald Lewis.

Tiger King Sneak Peek Credit: Netflix/Youtube

Regarding Lewis' disappearance, Exotic, 58, tells the camera that he believes the evidence is "gone."

Also returning is Jeff Lowe, the second and final owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park, and Doc Antle, the founder and director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Both men are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding their respective big cat practices.

Prior to the sneak peek, Baskin, 60, slammed the upcoming series in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, calling it "a reality show dumpster fire."

"I don't know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel's [Exotic] in jail and I'm refusing to be played again," she said. "Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to 'clear the air' about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal."

Tiger King Sneak Peek Credit: Netflix/Youtube

She added, "I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a Tiger King 2. It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer."

In May, Lowe's attorney Walter Mosley told PEOPLE in a statement that his client encourages viewers to watch season 2 of Tiger King to hear what he believes is the true story behind the recent headlines.