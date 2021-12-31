Tiffini Hale, Former Member of The Mickey Mouse Club, Dead at 46

“Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories,” Tiffini Hale’s MMC costars Deedee Magno and Chasen Hampton wrote in a tribute on Instagram on Thursday

Tiffini Hale, the actress and singer who starred on The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1989 to 1995, died on Christmas Day, her bandmates confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday. She was 46.

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," a tribute posted by Hale's Mickey Mouse Club costars, Deedee Magno and Chasen Hampton, began.

"Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning," the post continued. "She is now resting peacefully."

In addition to starring on the Mickey Mouse Club, Hale was also part of the Disney Channel pop band, The Party.

The announcement of Hale's death also stated that her mother Nancy and her sister Tanya "send their love to all," but ask that their "privacy be respected" during this time.

Added Magno and Hampton: "On behalf of Tiffini's family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini. Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories."

Hampton — who starred on The All New Mickey Mouse Club with Hale, Magno and a slew of other A-listers like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling — posted a separate emotional tribute of his own to his longtime friend, whom he lovingly referred to as his "sister."

"Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was. She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny," Hampton wrote in part.

"An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress, and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we're unmatched by any female pop star since!" he added. "She was an absolutely amazing performer & I'm so so honored to of [sic] had her in my life."