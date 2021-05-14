Tiffany Moon Is Not Leaving RHOD After One Season: The Rumors Are 'Not True,' Says Source

"The rumors of her leaving the series are not true," a source tells PEOPLE

Tiffany Moon isn't saying goodbye to her role as a Housewife — at least for now.

Despite reports that the anesthesiologist plans to exit The Real Housewives of Dallas after just one season, a source tells PEOPLE Moon is not leaving.

"The rumors of her leaving the series are not true," a source tells PEOPLE.

Speculation about her status on the show began after she changed her Instagram bio on Friday to read, "Previous Cast Member #RHOD S5."

Moon, 36, also tweeted out a photo of herself with a cryptic caption about making a "change."

"Good morning everyone," she wrote. "It's time for a change. Have a wonderful day!"

However, hours later, her Instagram bio was changed once again to read, "Cast member #RHOD @BravoTV."

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Moon made her debut on RHOD in season 5, chronicling her life as a successful anesthesiologist and mom of two. But while she seemed to quickly find her footing with her fellow castmates — D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham and Brandi Redmond — she previously told PEOPLE that she had not yet decided if she would sign on for a second season of the hit Bravo show.

"Something would have to change," Moon said of returning to the show. "I cannot do the show if everything is exactly the same as it was this year. I am still working four days a week. My children are now a little bit more demanding than they were when they were younger. Something's gonna have to give. Like, I only have 24 hours in a day."

Moon — who shares 6-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Madison, with husband Daniel Moon (she's also stepmom to Daniel's teenage twins, Nathan and Nicole) — explained that she doesn't "know what's going to happen" with her future on the show.