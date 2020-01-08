Tiffany Haddish Won’t Be Watching Bachelor Pete’s Season: ‘He Lives with His Mama and Daddy!'

Tiffany Haddish is in the market for an independent, full-grown man.

After meeting new Bachelor Peter Weber on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new movie Like A Boss on Monday, the actress jokingly hinted at being romantically interested in the airline pilot, seeing that she had worked as a flight attendant at LAX at one point in her career.

But that all changed when Kimmel revealed Weber still lives with his parents. Speaking with PEOPLE at Tuesday’s Like A Boss premiere, Haddish revealed whether or not she will tune in to Pilot Pete’s season.

“I don’t think I’ll be following along ’cause he lives with his mama and daddy!” she joked. “I want a grown-ass man. You need to be a full man. Not living with your mama, unless she’s sick and you’re taking care of her.”

She added, “I want a real man that’s got his own business, his own career going on and not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time. And when I say it’s a little bit … it’s a little bit.”

When Haddish, 40, initially met Weber, 28, after his season premiere of The Bachelor on the late night show, she leaned into him and cracked flirty jokes.

“You guys are both in the airline industry,” Kimmel said.

“Hmm, you thirsty?” she replied as she drank from her mug, while Weber and the audience broke into laughter. “Oh, I’mma get you in trouble, you got a girlfriend?”

Weber simply chuckled, shrugged his shoulders and said, “You gotta tune in to find out.”

“He’s not allowed to say,” Kimmel chimed in.

“I bet you I make more money than her,” the Night School actress jokingly replied, as the audience cheered and laughed. “Wait a minute, wait a minute! I don’t wanna be a sugar mama, I ain’t trying to be a sugar mama! I take that back.”

Later on, the host brought up the fact that Weber’s parents met in the airline industry, with his dad being a pilot and mother as a flight attendant, before saying with a laugh, “and Tiffany, you’re going to like this: Peter still lives with his parents.”

Haddish then turned quiet and slowly turned away from the new Bachelor as the audience cracked up.

When PEOPLE asked whether she was busy to be in the dating game this year, the comedian revealed she was open, though she has criteria.

“I’m making time for 2020. Whoever likes me, holler,” she said. “Now make sure your credit’s right. … If you got kids, they need to be already grown. I don’t need to be teaching them how to wash clothes or how to clean their room.”

Like A Boss tells the story of two best friends, played by Haddish and Rose Byrne, who run their own cosmetics company but happen to be in deep financial trouble. When a beauty mogul (Salma Hayek) offers to help them out financially in a buyout, the offer seems too good to pass up, but puts their friendship to the ultimate test.

The movie also stars Pose’s Billy Porter, Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge, Deadpool’s Karan Soni and Crazy Rich Asians’ Jimmy O. Yang.

Like A Boss opens in theaters Jan. 10.