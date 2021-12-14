A murder takes place at a high school reunion afterparty in the Apple TV+ series — and everyone seems to have a motive

Tiffany Haddish Investigates a Murder in New The Afterparty Trailer: 'How Did This All Go So Wrong'

This high school reunion is ending with something much worse than a hangover.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the upcoming murder-mystery series The Afterparty, which follows the fallout of a high school reunion after the afterparty host turns up dead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the trailer, afterparty host, famous actor and generally-hated high school alum Xavier (Dave Franco) is found dead, leading to a night of interrogation for the unfortunate party attendees who find themselves tangled in the mystery.

"Pop star, actor, and celebrity humanitarian Xavier was found dead tonight," a news report in the trailer reads. "His body discovered on the cliff during an after party for his high school reunion."

"How did this all go so wrong?" Aniq (Sam Richardson) asks.

The series features a star-studded cast with Tiffany Haddish acting as the lead detective who is tasked with interviewing high school reunion attendees, including Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, Jamie Demetriou, Ike Barinholtz, Zoë Chao and Richardson.

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Apple TV+

According to the show's description, the series will feature eight different perspectives of what happened the night of Xavier's murder.

"Any one of you could be the murderer and I want to hear your story," says Haddish's character Detective Danner. "The same thing could happen, but you see it in a different way. I wanna hear your mind movie."

What ensues is a bunch of amusing accusations from different attendees at the afterparty.

"I'm telling you a story here," says Schwartz's character Yaspir as he talks to the inpatient detective. "I'm building character arcs, dynamics."

The Afterparty Credit: Apple TV+

"Everyone hated Xavier," Brett, played by Barinholtz says.

But who hated him enough to kill?

"Everyone seems to think you did it," Aniq is told.

Chris Miller, who won a best animated feature film Oscar for 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, created, directs and serves as showrunner on the series. Miller also executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller.

"This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we've ever made," said Lord and Miller in a statement. "Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone's personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world."