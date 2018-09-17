Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Spanish and Japanese Skills on the Emmys Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish further proved she’s a woman of many talents when she showed off her Japanese and Spanish language skills on the Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night.

Haddish, 38 — who went into the night with an Emmy already under her belt for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her turn as a host last year on Saturday Night Live — revealed that her upcoming Netflix stand-up special will be “multilingual.”

“Because I speak several languages,” Haddish explained to E!’s Giuliana Rancic before demonstrating with a quick sentence that, she told Rancic, was Japanese.

Haddish didn’t stop there: She then made a comment in Spanish. (Loosely translated, she said she likes to dance and loves hamburgers and tacos.)

Haddish went on to say that she hasn’t actually gotten her Emmy yet, so she was attending Monday night’s show to pick it up.

Asked where she plans to keep the award, Haddish joked that she was going to “put it in the bed next to me so I feel like someone’s sleeping with me.”

The Girls Trip star, who was wearing a colorful custom dress inspired by her Eritrean heritage, also chatted about her upcoming comedy Night School with Kevin Hart, saying she “almost peed” on herself a little bit when she saw the trailer because she was “laughing so hard.”

Of the role, she promised, “You’ll get to see me in a different light.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.