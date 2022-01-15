Tiffany Haddish Recalls First Memory of 'Mentor' Bob Saget, Shares Advice He Gave Her

Bob Saget, known for his roles in Full House, America's Funniest Home Videos, and How I Met Your Mother, died in Orlando Sunday at age 65

Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to remember iconic actor and comedian Bob Saget.

On Friday, The Kitchen star, 42, shared her first memory of Saget, who died Sunday at age 65.

Speaking with Extra's Cheslie Kryst, Haddish said she's "just sad" about the "losses" she's experienced. The comedian is also mourning the recent deaths of her grandmother (who raised her), her pet dog, as well as close friend and music producer Carl Craig.

"My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I'm a human, it feels like it's in shambles, but it's not. I'm just sad because I've had some losses," she said.

Of the late Full House star, she added, "My first memory of him is when he came into the comedy camp and I got on stage and to tell some of my jokes."

"He goes, 'Good, that's good. Now keep the time…' Like, stick to time," she continued, explaining that she went over her allotted three minutes. "I was going over the time… I wanted to tell my whole story."

Haddish also shared a tribute to Saget on Instagram shortly after his death.

"@bobsaget I am going to miss you so much😭😭 You have brought so much joy to this planet," she wrote alongside a snap of them posing while on the set of TBS' Friday Night Vibes. Haddish co-hosts the show with actor and comedian Deon Cole.

She added, "You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh 😂. Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever! 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️"

She posted a clip of Saget's September appearance on the show where she recalled him defending Haddish after she was criticized for her "dirty" material in a set.

"You came right up and said 'Don't you listen to that motherf---er,' " she told Saget.

"You gotta follow your voice," Saget affirmed. "One of the first things you said to me is 'I want to be like Richard [Pryor].' I said well okay, this minus some of the drugs ... but you had it in your heart. He was one of my mentors and one of my heroes and you know all of our heroes. You had the fire in you from the beginning."

He added, "You can't learn that ... Everybody goes 'How do you become a comedian? How do you do this? How do you be an actor?' You have no choice."

He then revealed that he met Haddish at a comedy camp, with Haddish sharing that Saget was "one of my mentors."

Saget, famous for his roles on Full House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night.