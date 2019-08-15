This fall, you just might get a prank call from a puppet voiced by Tiffany Haddish.

The comedic star is just one of the voices joining Comedy Central’s revival of Crank Yankers, the puppet prank call show produced by comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla. The fifth season, premiering Sept. 25, will feature returners from the show’s original 2002-07 run, including Tracy Morgan, Kathy Griffin, Sarah Silverman and David Alan Grier, along with Kimmel and Carolla.

Newcomers, in addition to Haddish, include comedians Aubrey Plaza, Bobby Moynihan and Abbi Jacobson.

For the show’s return, the often-crude puppets will not only make phone calls, but also prank real people using the internet and social media.

Kimmel, Silverman, Morgan and others will also reprise some puppet characters from the original run. “My name is Spoonie Luv from up above, would you have my baby?” Morgan, 50, as his puppet character, asks in the beginning of the season 5 trailer.

It’s also one of the first TV gigs for Griffin, 58, after she took a controversial photo with an effigy of President Donald Trump’s head in 2017, which resulted in her losing endorsement deals, a comedy tour and her long-standing gig as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. Promoting her new comedy special A Hell of a Story, she recently told PEOPLE she’s not apologizing for the stunt.

“I’m never going to be the biggest star, but I got back up,” she said. “I just want to make a living and make people laugh.”

Originally running for four seasons, Crank Yankers also featured the likes of Stephen Colbert, Wanda Sykes, Drew Carey, Kenan Thompson and Jeff Goldblum voicing puppets.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make,” Kimmel, 51, said when Comedy Central initially announced the revival in February. “Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call, and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again.”

Crank Yankers premieres Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.