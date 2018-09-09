James Corden, Tiffany Haddish, Game of Thrones Win Big as First Round of Emmys Are Handed Out

More than a week before the 2018 Emmy Awards, some celebrities are already winners.

On Saturday, the Television Academy held the first of two Creative Arts Emmy Awards. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony recognized artistic and technical categories.

Tiffany Haddish, 38, took home her first Emmy — for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series — for hosting Saturday Night Live in November. She was the first African-American female stand-up comedian to ever host the show.

James Corden racked up two wins for James Corden’s Next James Corden, a Snapchat show.

Games of Thrones netted seven trophies for its prosthetic makeup, special visual effects, music composition, stunt coordination, fantasy/sci-fi costumes, production design and sound mixing.

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won four. Atlanta, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, USS Callister (Black Mirror) and Westworld tied at three.

Of the networks, HBO won the biggest haul of the night with 13 awards. Netflix scored 10, and FX Networks came away with seven.

“That was the most stressful week!” Haddish exclusively told PEOPLE in November about her hosting gig. “I’m about 7 lbs. lighter. I call it the SNL stress diet. I feel like I just had a baby!”

“Before the show, Jada [Pinkett-Smith] told me, ‘You better tear it up, destroy it, represent for all of us!'” Haddish said. “And Queen [Latifah] told me the same thing.”

Haddish added, “By the dress rehearsal I was just anxious to get it done. I was like, ‘Come on guys, let’s do this, come on, come on.’ I felt like the captain on a navy ship.”

Presenters at the Creative Arts Emmys included Bryan Cranston, Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Fuller House (Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and John Stamos).

The ceremony provided a parents’ night out for Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh, who welcomed son Billy in April. Saget, who brought his fiancé Kelly Rizzo, posted on Instagram, “Nothing made me happier last night than seeing my brother John as happy as I am. So lucky to be with our amazing women, Caitlin and Kelly.”

The cast of Fuller House JC Olivera/WireImage

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live on NBC on Sept. 17.