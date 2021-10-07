Tiffany Haddish Investigates a Party Gone Wrong in Trailer for Dark Comedy Series The Afterparty

Tiffany Haddish joins Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Dave Franco and Ike Barinholtz in the new murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty for Apple TV+

Tiffany Haddish has a lot of investigating to do.

In the first trailer for her new Apple TV+ series, the actress plays a cop called to the scene of a crime at a high school reunion gone wrong in The Afterparty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to Haddish, the star-studded ensemble cast of suspects includes Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz and Dave Franco, among others.

The eight-episode series, slated to debut on the streaming platform in January 2022, "features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality," according to a release from Apple TV+.

In the trailer, Haddish stalks around the room and addresses the party guests, saying, "Any one of you could be the murderer."

What ensues is a bunch of amusing accusations from different attendees at the afterparty, with Richardson's character Aniq caught in the crossfire by a pregnant guest.

RELATED VIDEO: Comedian Tiffany Haddish is Getting Laughs & Giving Back

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Glazer then observes, "You know what's a great way to deflect being a murderer? It's to accuse everybody else of murder."

"I'm with child!" the pregnant guest exclaims, at which point another attendee says, "That makes sense, you kill someone and birth another one in. The number stays the same!"

At the end of the clip, Aniq sits with his head in his hands, his face covered in tattoos, and says, "How did this all go so wrong?"

Chris Miller, who won a best animated feature film Oscar for 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, created, directs and serves as showrunner on the series. Miller also executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller.