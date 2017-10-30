"Please world wash your hands, 'cause you never know when I'll be watching," teases Tiffany Haddish in a new, hilarious PSA for Method

Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish Wants You to 'Fight Dirty' — By Washing Your Hands

Tiffany Haddish might not keep it clean in her stand-up, but when it comes personal hygiene, the Girls Trip star is a pro.

Haddish stars in a new PSA for Method home and personal care products called “Fight Dirty,” in which she spies on unsuspecting bathroom users as they leave the restroom with — or without — washing their hands.

Admonishing those who skip the post-bathroom break sanitary step, Haddish eventually steps in and lathers up her own hands.

“Sometimes you’ve got to just lead by example,” the actress remarks.

The restroom patrons that follow seem to know just what to do, with Haddish championing one man as she watches on, “Use that soap boy, oh, he know how to wash too. I would eat off them hands. I might do a few other things off them hands but I can’t say it on camera.”

Tiffany Haddish 1 Credit: Lourdes Sukari for Method

Finally, Haddish, 37, advises viewers, “Please world wash your hands, ’cause you never know when I’ll be watching. Oh yeah, I see you. I can see you.”

In press release for the spot — which is timed to the height of cold and flu season — Haddish said, “Although some people say I have a dirty mouth, I actually love the feeling of being clean.”