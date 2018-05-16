Tiffany Haddish Says She's Talked to Beyoncé About the Bite Story: 'It's Been Cool'

Who bit Beyoncé‘?

When Tiffany Haddish mentioned to GQ‘s April issue that an actress allegedly “on drugs” bit Queen Bey’s face at a party, the Last O.G. star had no idea that she’d set the Internet ablaze with 2018’s biggest case of whodunit.

“I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that,” Haddish, 38, told PEOPLE on Wednesday at Turner’s upfronts presentation.

Numerous suspects — including Sanaa Lathan, Lena Dunham, Sara Foster and Taraji P. Henson — were all floated as potential biters, with many stars offering denials.

“I adore Beyoncé,” top suspect Lathan, 46, said in Health‘s June issue. “I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

John Salangsang/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

So while the mystery rages on (Haddish signed an NDA preventing her from exposing the details), she claims Beyoncé isn’t mad that she spilled some tea.

“We’ve talked since then, and it’s been cool,” the actress continued to PEOPLE. “Nobody’s trippin’ except for everybody else.”

Aside from stirring up the “Who bit Beyoncé?” frenzy, Haddish says her life hasn’t changed much since breaking out in Girls Trip last summer.

“My life has changed in so many ways, but not that many ways,” she says. “The only thing is I work on a regular basis and I’m able to provide for my family even better now.”