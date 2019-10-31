Watch Tiffany Haddish and Ellen DeGeneres' Producer Andy Lassner Go Through a Haunted House

Tiffany Haddish just got the scare of her life!

On Thursday’s Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress and comedian, 39, accompanied Ellen executive producer “Average” Andy Lassner to Universal Studios Hollywood, where they went through the Us-themed house at the park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

“Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, that’s where we at, and I’m not feeling 100 percent,” Haddish says, to which Lassner, 52, replies, “She’s already jumpy, which isn’t helping me.”

“It’s not that I’m jumpy — I’m protecting myself!” she corrects.

“The sooner we start, the sooner it’s over,” Lassner tells his partner.

The two then bravely enter the maze, which was inspired by Jordan Peele‘s 2019 horror hit starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss.

“THAT’S A PERSON! THAT’S A PERSON!” Haddish tries to convince Lassner as they move through a wooded area near the beginning — and sure enough, a spooky red-outfitted actor — portraying the “tethered” from the film — jumps out from a previously obscured spot.

“I TOLD YOUR MOTHERF—ING ASS, THAT WAS A PERSON!” she screams. “I saw blinking!”

The two continue throughout the house, walking through familiar scenes from the film like the Wilson family’s lake house. Along the way, Lassner hilariously chastises the actors left and right but is visibly spooked, hiding behind Haddish at one point and saying, “Tell me when it’s over.”

As they continue to make their way through the house (“Look for decoys!” Lassner instructs), more red-clad individuals wave scissors at them, to their visible dismay.

“We’re not trying to f— with you, Lupita!” Haddish yells at one particularly talented actor, following up with, “Oh damn, we in crazy-people place.”

Luckily, the duo makes it out alive, and once in the safety of the outdoors, they embrace each other with a big hug.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Lassner says unconvincingly, wrapping his arms around his own body, before Haddish yells back toward the maze, “I’m prayin’ for y’all!”