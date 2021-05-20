Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors That She Might Replace Ellen DeGeneres on Talk Show

Tiffany Haddish is weighing in on the rumors that she's being considered as a possible replacement for Ellen DeGeneres after she wraps her namesake talk show next year.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Haddish — who has guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the past — was asked point blank about whether she's being "groomed" to take over DeGeneres' role.

"I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that gives those jobs talked to me about it," the comedian, 41, said. "The reason I've even been popping up guest-hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off. You know, she's been doing it a long time. She wants to enjoy her money. She's like, 'Tiff, you want to try it?' I'm like, 'You know what? Yeah, sure. Y'all gonna pay me a little something, something?' I'll learn a new skill, I'm here for it."

"So, I'm learning a new skill. That's it. Y'all [are] just watching me learn in front of everybody. I don't think there's a professional hosting school — like, a talk show hosting school. You got to just kind of do it and see if it's for you," she added.

The Girls Trip star said that she's "got a few more episodes" that she will step into as guest host, but she's not sure if that's a way of "grooming" her to take over for DeGeneres, 63, in the future. She continued, "Ain't nobody talked to me about that. Ain't nobody say nothing to me about that."

Asked about whether she would take on the position if officially recruited, Haddish said: "If I could be getting what Ellen [is] getting, I'm definitely [in]. ... But I have goals and things I want to accomplish, especially in the next three years."

Haddish has a busy slate for the next few years, filled with several movies and television projects. "When I finish those six projects, which is going to create probably 1,200 jobs for other people [to] be able to put food on their tables, then we can talk about [that]," she said.

DeGeneres, whose The Ellen DeGeneres Show launched in 2003, announced on May 12 that she is ending her daytime series in 2022 after 19 seasons. News of the show's run wrapping next year comes after the series faced allegations of a toxic work environment.

While the Finding Dory star said that the accusations "destroyed" her, she clarified that they weren't the reason for the show's cancellation.

"I'm a creative person, and when you're a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand-up when I didn't think I would. I just needed something to challenge me," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."