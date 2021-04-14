The actress, who stars in the Saved by the Bell reboot, also talked about whether the show will pay tribute to the late Dustin Diamond in the second season

Tiffani Thiessen on Her Mother's Day Plans: 'You'll Have to Ask My Children and My Husband!'

For the Saved by the Bell cast, news of Dustin Diamond's death in February after a short battle with small-cell lung cancer was as big of a surprise as it was to fans.

Tiffani Thiessen, 47, recently spoke to PEOPLE about her Mother's Day plans and parenting during the pandemic, as part of her partnership with the Bouqs Co. for their "Mom, Unfiltered" campaign, and shared whether the show would be paying tribute to Diamond when season 2 starts filming this fall.

Though she hasn't seen any plans, she says she believes there's a chance Diamond (who didn't appear in the first season but hoped to join the second) or his character Screech will be honored in some way.

Tiffani Thiessen Credit: Rebecca Sanabria

"I would be surprised if they didn't [do a tribute]," she says. "I do know the writers are in the room right now, actually writing the episodes. We won't probably go back until sometime this summer. We don't have a date yet. But the writers are writing away right now as we speak."

SAVED BY THE BELL, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Mario Lopez, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 1989-1992. Dustin Diamond (bottom center) and the cast of Saved by the Bell | Credit: Everett

Thiessen, plus original costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies, revived their roles from the '90s classic teen sitcom. Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski and Gosselaar's Zack Morris are now first lady and governor of California, as well as the parents of Mac (Mitchell Hoog), the new coolest kid in school at Bayside High.

Saved by the bell Credit: Peacock

She was relieved to get back to work on the show, which resumed filming in August, after the COVID-19 pandemic sent Hollywood and the rest of the world into lockdown.

"Oh, thank God for work," she says. "I think all of us can say that usually our jobs are to have some sort of outlet somewhere, and those first six months were hard because we didn't have that. I was very excited to go back to work, very much."

That's not to say she didn't soak in the silver lining of the pandemic: appreciating family time with husband Brady Smith, 49, their daughter Harper Renn, 10, and son Holt Fisher, 5. Quarantine, Thissen tells PEOPLE, has been a "true rollercoaster."

Tiffani Thiessen Credit: Rebecca Sanabria

"The last six months for sure, I really tried to focus on the silver linings of it all and really look at the bigger picture and think, 'Okay, this might be just a nice big sort of sign of us all needing to slow the F down," she says.

"I can see the amount that I've been able to put on myself and be able to do, but then also know that it doesn't have to be perfect," Thiessen continues. "And I'm such a Type A sort of personality, [so] I've been able to give myself more breaks than I normally do because I've had to."

That includes celebrating the messiness of motherhood, which is what the Bouqs Co.'s Mom, Unfiltered campaign is all about — and why Thiessen loves to send flowers to the moms she knows who deserve a pick-me-up.

"I think after this year of not being able to see people, it's the perfect way — and it's one that I've used many times — to show people that you care," she says. "And what better way to do that for the mothers in our lives?"

From April 14 through May 9, the Bouqs Co. is encouraging moms to share their unfiltered motherhood moments, using the hashtag #MomUnfiltered. Each participant will have a chance to win a year's worth of blooms, and the company will also donate $5 per hashtag (up to $50,000) to Thiessen's chosen charity Every Mother Counts, which is dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for all moms.

Tiffani Thiessen Credit: Rebecca Sanabria

As for her own Mother's Day plans? "I might take a few moments to myself: laying in bed reading, maybe getting my nails done if possible, because that hasn't happened a lot this year. I'm sure something fun."