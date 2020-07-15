Tiffani Thiessen Recreates 'At-Home' Nuptials on 15th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Brady Smith

Tiffani Thiessen celebrated a milestone anniversary with her husband Brady Smith in a very special way.

The Saved By The Bell alumna, 46, recreated her wedding day with an "at-home" version, 15 years after their original nuptials took place in 2005.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last night I surprised my husband with a special 15 year anniversary gift. I recreated a 'at home' version of our wedding," Thiessen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Smith dressed up and holding each other closely.

"From the table, to the flowers, to the decor and even the menu beautifully re-created by my dear friend @maili_halme who did our wedding," she added. "It was a memorable night to say the least...and I think I blew my husband’s socks off. (Brownie Points!💪🏼)"

Previously, Thiessen honored her 15th anniversary on Friday in a separate Instagram post, offering an intimate look at when she and Smith said "I do" in Montecito, California.

"Today @bradysmithhere and I celebrated 15 years of marriage," she began the caption of the post. "What an accomplishment that is. I could not feel more blessed or fortunate to be experiencing life next to you babe."

She added: "Thru thick and thin... we are a team. You are my biggest cheerleader and I love you more than words can ever say. So I hope tonight my surprise showed you at least a fraction of how much I absolutely adore you. Happy 15 years baby. Here’s to 115 more!"

At the time, Thiessen wore a French lace and tulle dress designed by Vera Wang as Smith sported a Kenneth Cole suit. As PEOPLE previously reported back in 2005, the pair was surrounded by close friends and family as their daytime garden wedding, which turned into a French Provencal feast by evening.

Image zoom Getty Images

Fellow celebrities also hit the comment section of Thiessen’s post, wishing the happy couple all the best as they continue their love story.

RELATED VIDEO: Staying Home With Tiffani Thiessen

Thiessen’s Saved By The Bell co-star Mario Lopez also sent some warm wishes the couple's way, along with Vanessa Lachey.