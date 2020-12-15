Tiffani Thiessen Jokes Her Cooking Made Mario Lopez's Wife Courtney 'Go into Labor' with 3rd Child

The actress and mother of two tells PEOPLE that she has a "very open relationship via text" with her Saved by the Bell costars

Just call Tiffani Thiessen the baby whisperer!

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the launch of her new MTV series, Deliciousness — which premiered Monday evening — the 46-year-old actress joked that Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney have her to thank for aiding in the arrival of their third child together.

Detailing that she was hosting a Saved by the Bell reunion of sorts between her family and Lopez's last summer, Thiessen said that she likes to claim that her cooking played a part in the arrival of the couple's son, Santino Rafael Lopez.

"The last time we physically had a playdate before the pandemic, I had made dinner for all of them and sweet Courtney was very pregnant," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna told PEOPLE exclusively. "And she actually went into labor that night."

"So I claim that my meal is actually the one that actually got her to go into labor," Thiessen joked.

Lopez and his wife welcomed their third child together back in July 2019. Baby Santino joined the couple’s son Dominic Luciano, 7, and daughter Gia Francesca, 10.

"It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez!" the proud father of three captioned an Instagram post at the time. "Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3."

Courtney added in the caption of a later post alongside another photo of their newborn, "He looks just like daddy😁 #LopezPartyOfFive," before sharing photos of her baby bump with all three of her children.

Now, as Thiessen noted, getting together with her SBTB castmates has been "difficult" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but she is hopeful that they will soon be able to reunite for more time together in the near future.

Sharing that she has a "very open relationship via text" with her long-time friends, Thiessen shared that their kids have hung out as well. "Mario's had playdates with his kids over here," she said.

And as for the parents? Thiessen said her husband, Brady Smith, has a friendly relationship with her costar, Mark Paul Gosselaar. "They probably have that man love going on," the actress quipped.

The group most recently reunited for the reboot of their popular sitcom series, which originally ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The sitcom followed a group of high school friends, played by Gosselaar, Lopez, Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies.

Getting to relive her role of Kelly Kapowski on the show, Thiessen said it was different this time around.

"It's how many years later, so it wasn't like I had to fall back into a teenage role," she said. "... It was fun to work with Mark Paul again [and] it was fun to do the show."

Crediting show creator Tracy Wakefield with doing an "amazing job" with the reboot series, Thiessen said, "she really took the nostalgia of the old just enough and then also really developed these really fun new kid characters."