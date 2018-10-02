Saved by the Bell's Tiffani Thiessen Says She Almost Played Rachel on Friends

The one where Tiffani Thiessen almost played Rachel?

The Saved by the Bell actress revealed she auditioned for the part of Rachel Green on Friends before Jennifer Aniston was cast in the iconic role.

“Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?” Thiessen said on Nikki Glaser’s SiriusXM show.

So what kept her from joining the cast?

Tiffani Thiessen (left) and Jennifer Aniston Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“I was just a little too young,” she explained. “I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them.”

Thiessen was just 20 years old when Friends first premiered in 1994, while Aniston was 25 and still the youngest member of the cast.

But the actress has no hard feelings about missing out on the role, calling Aniston’s performance “very, very funny.”

Thiessen went on to land the role of Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210. She is currently starring as the mother of a highschooler fighting cancer on the Netflix show Alexa & Katie

“This isn’t something you would normally put together,” the real-life mom to daughter Harper, 7, and son Holt, 2, told PEOPLE of the sitcom tackling terminal illness. “But it’s definitely not a conventional show.”