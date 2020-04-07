Tiffani Thiessen Leaves Eggs from Her Chicken Coop for Former Costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Image zoom Dominik Bindl/Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Tiffani Theissen was quick to help out her former Saved by the Bell costar, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, when he ran out of eggs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 22, Gosselaar recounted his experience on Instagram, sharing with his viewers that he knew exactly who to call upon when his egg supply ran low.

“Hey y’all, hope you’re all safe dealing with this mess,” the 46-year-old began in his video. “So here’s the deal, I ran out of eggs so I called a friend of mine who has chickens and I said, ‘Hey can you help me out?’”

In the clip, Gosselaar is seen walking towards Theissen’s porch where she left him an adorable basket full of eggs.

“So she left me a few here … I am picking up this nice little gift, how cool is that?” he said, flipping the camera to show off Theissen’s presentation.

The actress, 46, set up a blue carton of eggs on her front steps next to a note that read, “fresh butt nuggets for the Gosselaar family, love the Smiths.”

The note — which Thiessen seemingly created with help from her 9½-year-old daughter, Harper Renn, and 4-year-old son Holt — also included an adorable drawing of a chicken.

Before leaving with his eggs, Gosselaar returned the favor with an offering of his own.

“So in return, keeping up with social distancing, I have to leave a gift,” he said in the clip. “So I’m leaving her and her husband some of my favorite goodies, enjoy.”

As seen in the video, the actor left Theissen and her husband, Brady Smith, two bottles of Duvel beer.

Aside from packing up eggs for her friends, Theissen has been using the extra time at home during the virus outbreak to bond and bake with her daughter.

In a baking tutorial and recipe video shared exclusively with PEOPLE last month, Thiessen prepared banana bread alongside Harper.

“We’re spending a lot of time at home these days so Harper and I thought it would be kind of fun to make banana bread together,” the actress said in the clip. “We’re going to make a bunch of it so we can give it to our neighbors — six feet apart of course.”

