Tichina Arnold Finalizes Divorce from Rico Hines More Than 6 Years After Separating

Tichina Arnold announced her split from husband Rico Hines in 2016 and filed for divorce last August

Actress Tichina Arnold and Rico Hines attend the 137th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2011 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joey Foley/FilmMagic)

Actress Tichina Arnold and Rico Hines attend the 137th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2011 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joey Foley/FilmMagic)

Tichina Arnold is officially a single woman.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Martin alum, 53, finalized her divorce from estranged husband Rico Hines on July 15 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The news comes six years after the couple first separated in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Arnold and Hines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Arnold, who represented herself, filed for divorce last August and cited "irreconcilable differences" after her rep confirmed their split to PEOPLE in Jan. 2016. She and Hines, 44 — who is a player development coach for the Toronto Raptors — both waived their rights to spousal support.

The Everybody Hates Chris actress later told PEOPLE that she announced their breakup to "very close people" by texting out a sex tape of Hines cheating on her with another woman.

"I did not expect it to go public the way it did," Arnold said in July 2016, insisting that "no one from my side leaked it" after the incriminating video got out.

She explained that she felt "betrayed" by his infidelity and that it wasn't the first time he cheated.

RELATED VIDEO: Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Reveal How Their Friendship Has Flourished After Tisha's Divorce

"I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can't trust the person that you sleep with every night, there's a problem," she said. "I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn't make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life."

"It's beyond the fact that the infidelity, it happens. We make mistakes," she said. "And we fixed a few mistakes of his prior infidelities."

"But when it becomes a pattern, then it's no longer my problem," she added. "There's a point where you eventually have to jump ship and save yourself, so I just merely saved myself and represented a lot of women that don't know how to save themselves."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Arnold later told PEOPLE that she didn't know "how to be single again" as she opened up about getting back to the dating scene. "I doubt if I'll ever get married again. I'm older now, I have no ideals. I'm blessed to have done it all," she said in 2017.