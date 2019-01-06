Tia & Tamera Mowry Mourn Their Grandmother's Death: 'Every Good Thing Trickles Down from You'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley are honoring their grandmother, who died over the weekend.

“You are with the Lord now,” Mowry-Housley, 40, wrote on Sunday, alongside a photo of the pair smiling together at her 2011 wedding to husband Adam Housley.

“You fought a long long fight,” The Real co-host continued. “Your wish was to be around your children and grandchildren.”

On behalf of her husband and their two children — son Aden, 6, and daughter Ariah Talea, 3 ½ — she added, “Your great grandchildren, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again.”

The previous day, the mother of two posted a touching tribute to her grandmother, calling her “the strongest person I know.”

“Grandma Clo…You are the strongest person I know. You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you,” she wrote, alongside a photo that appeared to show the pair holding hands at a hospital.

“You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love. Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much,” she concluded the emotional post, adding the hashtag “cancersucks.”

On Sunday morning, Mowry-Hardict shared her own moving tribute.

“You went on to see the Lord this morning and I’m so happy I got to see you,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair sharing a hug. “I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken.”

The loss of the pair’s grandmother comes less than two months after the tragic death of Mowry-Housley’s 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housley, who was killed in the Nov. 7 mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Our family’s been through a lot,” a tearful Mowry-Housley remarked to her co-hosts in November, after returning to The Real. “But the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time.”