Tavior Mowry, Tia and Tamera's Brother, Is Married — See the Stunning Photo

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley's baby brother is off the market.

Tavior Mowry wed his fiancée Zandy Fitzgerald on Monday at the Graystone Quarry, a reclaimed rock quarry outside of Nashville.

"Mr. & Mrs. Mowry. 9.21.20. God is GOOD," Tavior, 27, captioned a stunning black-and-white photo on Instagram of the couple on their wedding day. "It's SO LIT!!!"

The bride also posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss on their big day, captioning it, "The Mowry's. God writes the best stories."

Zandy and Tavior, a football player and musician, announced their engagement in July.

"I always said 'I want whoever I marry to love God more than He loves me' because I knew if that was the case I would be loved well," she wrote at the time on Instagram. "That prayer and many others were answered when @taviordontaemowry walked into my life. Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we're PREPARING TO GET MARRIED. What a ride."

While celebrating their one-year anniversary in January 2019, Tavior marked the occasion with a poetic post.

"I am complete in Christ, but she is the overflow of my cup," he captioned a photo of the two with the hashtag #yearone.

"A blessing that is beyond my highest expectations and one I gladly receive in it's fullness. From the dried ink of pages past to the memories that await. I love you Z."