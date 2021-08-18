Tia Mowry Says There Won't Be a Sister, Sister Reboot: 'Sorry!'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is shutting down hopes for a Sister, Sister sequel.

The 43-year-old actress set the record straight on TikTok Tuesday, hopping on the "Questions I get asked" trend to share the scoop.

After clarifying that she wouldn't return for The Game reboot and wasn't thinking about having more children, the actress turned to her attention to revival rumors. Text reading "Will there be a Sister Sister reboot?" flashed across the screen, to which Mowry-Hardrict replied, "No sorry!"

Mowry-Hardrict and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley starred on the hit sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 1999 on ABC and The WB, as twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell. The TGIF classic followed the spunky sisters as they reunited 14 years after being separated at birth and moved in together, blending their families.

In March, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE's Defend Yourself that while her fingers were crossed for a Sister, Sister return, a potential follow-up series was being stopped by certain "legalities."

"What's in the way is the rights," she said at the time. "We ended up moving forward with it and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold."

Sister SIster Sister, Sister | Credit: Walt Disney Television

"And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean?" she added. "She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it's sad."

Last October, her sister Mowry-Housley reflected on the legacy of Sister, Sister, which was released on Netflix for the first time the month prior.

"To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment," the former co-host of The Real said. "I think in a way [we're] experiencing why something becomes a classic."