'Womb Mates' Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley Snap Sweet Selfie: 'My Heart for Life!'

It’s a Sister, Sister reunion any time the Mowry twins get together.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley, both 41, posted a sweet selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, each dedicating a sweet caption to the other.

“My sissy. My heart! @tiamowry #sisters,” wrote Tamera, while Tia gushed, “Caught up with this one! Womb mate @tameramowrytwo!”

“My heart for life!” Tamera commented on her sister’s post.

“I still have heartburn from brownies and wine,” Tia responded.

The actresses famously starred in Sister, Sister for six seasons as twins who were separated at birth and adopted by different families, but then accidentally found each other 14 years later and reunited. The beloved sitcom ran from 1994 to 1999.

Each has forged their own career path since, with Mowry-Hardrict currently starring in the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, while Mowry-Housley co-hosts The Real.

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reunites with Her Sister, Sister Mom Jackée Harry in A Family Reunion Christmas

During an appearance on People Now last July, Mowry-Hardrict opened up about whether her sister might make an appearance on Family Reunion, admitting it isn’t easy to sync up their busy schedules.

“You know what, I don’t know. We never even really talked about it at all,” she said. “We are doing our own things, but not only that, her schedule is crazy. I’m always on her show, as you can see, because it’s easier for me to get away and to be on her show than for her to get away and do what I’m doing.”

“Her schedule — she’s locked, man,” she added with a laugh. “But it would be cool!”

As for whether a Sister, Sister reboot might be in the cards?

“I hate to say it, but it’s kind of dead,” Mowry-Hardrict said. “Nothing’s going on right now, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen at all. Never say never. I really believe that my sister and I, we will be doing a project together. We just don’t know what it is right now or what it’ll be. But I know that there will be a moment in time.”