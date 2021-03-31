Tia Mowry on the Emotional Reunion She Had with Twin Tamera After Months Apart Due to COVID
The stars are also planning a full family reunion for Easter weekend
Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley took months to reunite amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic!
The twins, 42, had a one-on-one meetup that was very emotional, the Family Reunion star told Entertainment Tonight.
"I was able to see my sister," Mowry-Hardrict said. "We were so happy to see each other, and we hadn't seen each other in so long."
The cookbook author also revealed that her reunion with her Sister, Sister costar was "just me and her," but that have plans for their entire families to come together.
"I haven't gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so, we're really looking forward to [Easter] weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family," Mowry-Hardrict told ET. "We're very excited."
Mowry-Hardrict shares daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9, with husband Cory Hardrict.
Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley share daughter Ariah Talea, 5, and son Aden John Tanner, 8.
It's unclear when the sisters reunited, but as of October, they hadn't seen each other in six months.
They kept in touch via virtual get-togethers, Mowry-Housley told ET at the time.
"Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour," the mother of two shared. "We have a glass of wine, we talk about what's been happening."
While Mowry-Housley said that she and Tia "text almost every other day," there's "something about visually seeing your loved one, but there's something even better, obviously, just the human connection and touch – and hug and I just I can't wait to do that."
