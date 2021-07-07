"She cannot lie to me," Tia Mowry says of her twin sister Tamera on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, in which she talks "twintuition" with her "womb-mate"

Tia Mowry Says She and Sister Tamera Have 'Twintuition': 'We Call Each Other Womb-Mates'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict recently celebrated another trip around the sun with her birthday buddy, twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The Disney Channel alum, 43, who is partnering with Lactaid, which is 100% real milk, just without the lactose, admits that she and Tamera still have that innate connection inherent to being twins — which she calls "twintuition" — on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

"I'm pretty sure it's still there," Tia says of their special link. "It's just a part of being a twin. You have that built in twintuition. You really, really do."

She and her twin sister made their debut together in the beloved TGIF sitcom Sister, Sister, which ran from 1994 to 1999. They later led the Disney Channel Original Movies Seventeen Again (2002), Twitches (2005) and Twitches Too (2007). In addition to a few other joint roles, they appeared together alongside Anna Faris, Rachel McAdams and Rob Schneider in the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick.

But Tia and Tamera haven't had much twin time during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We haven't seen each other as much as we would like to, because of the circumstances," she explains. "Now that things are opening up, we have been able to spend more time together."

But even forced time apart can't weaken their bond: "She cannot lie to me, and I cannot lie to her, man. Really," says Tia. "Because we just know each other. You know what I mean? We shared the womb. We call each other womb-mates."

They celebrated their 43rd birthday on Tuesday, paying tribute to each other on social media. "#happybirthday to my womb mate!!" Tia captioned some throwbacks. "Girl, can you believe how old we are!!! #Life comes at you so fast! I've enjoyed every minute of it! Love you so much sissy! It's your #birthday!!!"

"#HappyBirthday to my womb-mate @tiamowry," Tamera wrote. "I miss you so much! We're in this together, my dear! Can't wait to have our #sistersister dinner soon. Your laugh, your smile and your dancing are contagious. Your drive to go for whatever you dream is inspirational. Keep killing the game. I love love love you."