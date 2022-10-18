Tia Mowry Opens Up About Feeling 'Blessed' amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict: 'I'm Doing Fantastic'

The Sister, Sister actress announced the pair's separation on Oct. 4 after 14 years of marriage

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on October 18, 2022 11:36 AM

Tia Mowry is coping amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

In the weeks since announcing the longtime couple's split on social media, the former Sister, Sister star opened up about how she's feeling since calling it quits. She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed."

"I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," continued Mowry, 44. "I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have."

Mowry added, "I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing … it has just been [amazing]. I feel so blessed."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Tia Mowry as The Little Market Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 06, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Little Market)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Little Market

Mowry wed the All-American: Homecoming actor, 42, in April 2008 in Santa Barbara. Later, the pair welcomed son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

The Game alum announced her separation from Hardrict on Oct. 4 after 14 years of marriage, saying that the decision was not "easy and not without sadness."

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she continued. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Cory Hardrict attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Amy Sussman/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In her divorce filing, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. They are also requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Mowry's twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, has since spoken out in support of her decision.

"I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, recently shared on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. And as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

Speculation swirling online alleged that Hardrict cheated on Mowry, but he has since called such claims "lies."

