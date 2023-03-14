Tia Mowry Reflects on Being by Herself for the First Time amid Divorce: 'I've Always Been Next to Someone'

Tia Mowry is standing on her own two feet.

The actress, 44, is opening up about embracing her independence after announcing her divorce from Cory Hardrict in October.

"I've always been next to someone," she told E! News. "I've always had my sister [Tamera Mowry-Housley], side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself."

She continued, "And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

The Sister, Sister alum also shared her advice for moving on after a breakup.

"I would say just love yourself," she shared. "Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."

In November, the Titled 4U by Tia CEO opened up to PEOPLE about how she is practicing self-care amid her split from Hardrict.

Mowry said "all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on myself and grow. I always say, 'Chase the joy.'"

"I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I've realized that life is beautiful, it's amazing, it's a gift, but it's also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy," she continued. "That's really important."

Mowry added, "Women and mothers, we deserve that too, because we always give to everyone, and sometimes we forget about ourselves. So, that's where I am right now. Just continuing to love on me."

Mowry and Hardrict, 43, married in 2008 and announced their separation after 14 years of marriage in October.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couple at the time. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

Mowry also shared the pair would be maintaining a friendship to co-parent their kids, saying, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."