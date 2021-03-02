Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says She's 'Sad' the Sister, Sister Reboot Got 'Put on Hold'
Tia Mowry-Hardrict starred in Sister, Sister in the 1990s alongside her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley
Tia Mowry-Hardrict is still hoping for a reboot of her and twin Tamera Mowry-Housley's '90s sitcom, Sister, Sister.
During an appearance on the latest episode of PEOPLE's Defend Yourself, the actress said a potential follow-up series was being held up by certain "legalities."
"What's in the way is the rights," she said. "We ended up moving forward with it and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold."
"And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean?" continued Mowry-Hardrict, 42. "She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it's sad."
RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Claims Her Sister, Sister Pay 'Never Equaled' Counterparts 'Who Weren't of Diversity'
Sister, Sister aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 1999. The beloved sitcom starred Mowry-Housley and Mowry-Hardrict as twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, following the two as they reunited 14 years after being separated at birth and moved in together, blending their families.
Mowry-Hardrict previously discussed a potential reboot of the show during a 2019 interview with PEOPLE.
"I hate to say it, but it's kind of dead," the actress said at the time. "Nothing's going on right now, but that doesn't mean that it's not going to happen at all. Never say never."
In October, her sister Mowry-Housley reflected on the legacy of Sister, Sister, which became available on Netflix for the first time the month prior.
"To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment," said the former co-host of The Real. "I think in a way [we're] experiencing why something becomes a classic."
"When I was doing Sister, Sister, I never thought of it that way," she added. "But now, watching it and seeing my kids watch it — and they love it — you're like, 'Wow, we really did hit gold there.'"
On Defend Yourself, celebrities are presented with 10 low-stakes hot topics and must pick a stance to defend. They have 15 seconds to gather their thoughts and 30 seconds to present their case. The series airs Tuesdays at 10 a.m. ET on Youtube.
