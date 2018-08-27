Tia Mowry-Hardrict: Our Kids Bring Sister Tamera Mowry-Housley and Me 'Closer Together'

They may be moms to their own families now, but Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley will always be sisters.

Mowry-Hardrict opened up about how her relationship with her identical twin sister has changed over the years, telling PEOPLE that their kids help keep their bond strong.

“Our lives are very busy. She lives up north and I live in Southern California. But what’s so amazing is how our children are what really, really brings us closer together,” she says. “It is the most beautiful thing to see.”

Mowry-Hardrict shares 7-year-old son Cree Taylor and 3-month-old daughter Cairo Tiahna with husband Cory Hardrict, while Mowry-Housely is the mother of Aden, 5, and Ariah, 2, with husband Adam Housley.

“When you see the kids play together it’s just so amazing and beautiful,” says Mowry-Hardrict. “It makes me realize how blessed we really are.”

Mowry-Hardrict says the kids remind the sisters, both 40, to take time out of their hectic schedules and make family time a priority.

“No matter how busy we get or how we have our separate lives with our separate families, we have children that really bring us together,” she says. “The kids are so close and get a long so well. They act more like siblings.”

And they have the pictures to prove it! Taking after their mom, whom Mowry-Hardrict says has kept nearly every photo from their childhood, the sisters know the importance of documenting the important moments in their kids’ lives.

Mowry-Hardrict recently teamed up with Lifetouch, the professional photography company of choice for schools and families, in celebration of back-to-school season and picture day.

“Photos hold memories and help you remember the good times you have with the people you love,” says Mowry-Hardrict.

So when it comes time for her son’s school picture day, the mom of two pulls out all the stops to make sure Cree is at the top of his game.

“I always want to make sure he looks and feels his best,” she says. “You can really see his personality shine through these photos.”

“The photos make you realize how quickly time goes by and how fast your kids grow,” she adds.