Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couple. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The television personality continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Mowry also filed for divorce from her husband in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the filing (which was was first reported by TMZ), the actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. While a date of separation was not specified, she is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children — 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have a prenuptial agreement and Mowry is asking the judge to terminate spousal support, according to the documents.

tiamowry/Instagram

Prior to the news of their split, Mowry shared two cryptic Instagram posts about love on social media.

In a tweet hours before their split was made public on Tuesday, she wrote, "I am love. I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."

On Sunday, Mowry shared another tweet about needing to be understood.

"Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are," she shared.

Mowry and Hardrict opened up about making their marriage work during an appearance on People the TV Show! In February 2021.

"A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, 'What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?'" Mowry said. "And if I'm being really honest with you — and we've been doing this for years — we don't focus on specific gender roles."

"Meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing," the actress explained. "It's a team effort at our house."