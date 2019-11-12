Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reunites with Her Sister, Sister Mom Jackée Harry in A Family Reunion Christmas

A Family Reunion Christmas begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 9

November 12, 2019 11:00 AM

A family reunion, indeed!

In A Family Reunion Christmas, a special holiday-themed episode of Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s hit Netflix show, the actress has a sweet moment with her Sister, Sister mom, Jackée Harry.

“I can’t believe you did that to your sister … sister,” Cocoa McKellan (Mowry-Hardrict) tells Harry’s character in the special’s trailer (shared exclusively with PEOPLE) as they share a knowing look.

Harry played Mowry-Hardrict’s mom throughout the ’90s on the hit sitcom, which also starred the actress’s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

While details of the special are still tightly under wraps, Netflix has revealed the McKellans will face “ghosts of Christmas past” in the episode.

Earlier this year, Mowry-Hardrict, 41, opened up about her return to the small screen, calling her work on Family Reunion “just really refreshing and really rewarding.”

Spotlighting the show’s all-black writing room, Mowry explained that Family Reunion’s scripts are all based on real-life experiences.

“There’s this raw, rooted, grounded authenticity that is being portrayed in the pages and the story lines,” she said. “We had 20 scripts, and I was so excited to read every single one of these scripts because of the stories that were being told.”

A Family Reunion Christmas begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 9.

