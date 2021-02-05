"It's a team effort at our house," the actress told People the TV Show!

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict on What Makes Their Marriage Work: 'We Don't Focus on Specific Gender Roles'

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are revealing their marriage secrets.

Mowry, 42, and Hardrict, 41, opened up about their relationship during an appearance on People the TV Show! on Thursday.

"A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, 'What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?' " Mowry said. "And if I'm being really honest with you — and we've been doing this for years — we don't focus on specific gender roles."

"Meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing," the actress explained. "It's a team effort at our house."

Mowry and Hardrict — who tied the knot in 2008 and will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this year — share daughter Cairo, 2, and son Cree, 9. The couple say they are instilling that same team spirit in their kids.

"We've got a loving household," Hardrict said. "We try to teach our kids if you have equality in the house, that can bleed over into the world and that's what makes the world a better place."

The parents played a rapid-fire couples quiz, revealing that Mowry is more likely to schedule a steamy date night for the couple.

"Tia schedules everything, man," Hardrict said.

In October, Mowry revealed during an appearance on iHeartRadio's What to Expect podcast that she and Hardrict plan "sex dates" because of how hectic life can get with kids.

"When I was younger and when I would hear that, I'd be like, 'Why do you have to do that?' " Mowry said, going on to tell the host, "But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it's not neglected in any kind of way."