Tia Mowry Chooses to 'Chase the Joy' in Hard Times amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is looking onward and upward.

The actress, 44, is opening up to PEOPLE about life after announcing her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

Mowry tells PEOPLE she is "all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on myself and grow. I always say, 'Chase the joy.'"

"I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I've realized that life is beautiful, it's amazing, it's a gift, but it's also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy," she continues while chatting about her partnership with Lactaid. "That's really important."

Mowry adds, "Women and mothers, we deserve that too, because we always give to everyone, and sometimes we forget about ourselves. So, that's where I am right now. Just continuing to love on me."

Mowry and Hardrict, 42, married in 2008 and announced their separation after 14 years of marriage in October.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couple at the time. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

The Sister, Sister star also said the pair would be maintaining a friendship to co-parent their kids. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," Mowry said.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Seventeen Again alum requested joint physical and legal custody of the ex-couple's children.

Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, though a date of separation was not specified.

The former couple had a prenuptial agreement, and Mowry asked the judge to terminate spousal support, according to the documents.

Mowry says that in her new normal now, she is looking forward to all that life will bring her as a single mom.

"I'm looking forward to traveling, I love to travel, and I really love taking my children with me, but I also want to plan a girls' trip," she says. "I feel like, again, like I said, it's been about, of course, everyone else, but I can't tell you when the last time I traveled with my best friends was."

"A lot of us are moms, and [it's important] for us to just really love on each other and partake in lots of self-care and self-love," she continues. "I'm really looking forward to that."

"Then, of course," Mowry adds, "[I'm looking forward to] continuing to do what I love to do. I feel very grateful that I'm able to continue to act, and be an entrepreneur, and to inspire and encourage women, and just be a mother."

"I love being a mother," the Family Reunion actress says. "It's definitely one of my favorite roles that I play in this thing called life, and just I'm excited to see my kids continue to thrive and evolve and grow."