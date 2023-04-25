Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Settle Terms of Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have finalized their divorce settlement terms six months after their separation was announced.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, and All American: Homecoming actor, 43, has come to an agreement about child custody and property. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

The pair also agreed to uphold their previous agreement — which was proposed by Mowry in an October court filing — to share legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. They also asked to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support in accordance with their premarital agreement.

Mowry's attorney could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment. Hardrict's rep declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

After 14 years of marriage, Mowry announced the couple's separation in October with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

The following month, The Game alum spoke to PEOPLE about how she was practicing self-care amid her split from Hardrict. Mowry explained that it's "all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on myself and grow."

"I always say, 'Chase the joy,'" she continued. "I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I've realized that life is beautiful, it's amazing, it's a gift, but it's also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy. That's really important."

Mowry later shared in March how she's embracing her independence after the split.

"I've always been next to someone," she told E! News. "I've always had my sister [Tamera Mowry-Housley], side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself."

She continued, "And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."

Mowry also shared her advice for moving on after a breakup. "I would say just love yourself," she explained.

"Self-love is the most important thing," she added. "Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."