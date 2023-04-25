Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Settle Terms of Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split

Mowry announced her separation from Hardrict in October after 14 years of marriage

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 02:27 PM
Cory Hardict and Tia Mowry
Photo: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have finalized their divorce settlement terms six months after their separation was announced.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, and All American: Homecoming actor, 43, has come to an agreement about child custody and property. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

The pair also agreed to uphold their previous agreement — which was proposed by Mowry in an October court filing — to share legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. They also asked to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support in accordance with their premarital agreement.

Mowry's attorney could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment. Hardrict's rep declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'

After 14 years of marriage, Mowry announced the couple's separation in October with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

The following month, The Game alum spoke to PEOPLE about how she was practicing self-care amid her split from Hardrict. Mowry explained that it's "all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on myself and grow."

"I always say, 'Chase the joy,'" she continued. "I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I've realized that life is beautiful, it's amazing, it's a gift, but it's also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy. That's really important."

Tia Mowry is seen outside "The Today Show" on November 16, 2022 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mowry later shared in March how she's embracing her independence after the split.

"I've always been next to someone," she told E! News. "I've always had my sister [Tamera Mowry-Housley], side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself."

She continued, "And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mowry also shared her advice for moving on after a breakup. "I would say just love yourself," she explained.

"Self-love is the most important thing," she added. "Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."

Related Articles
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
''Summer House' ' : Lindsay Accuses Carl of 'Only' Caring About How He's 'Being Perceived' in Fight with Danielle
Ariana Madix in England
Ariana Madix Looks Carefree During England Trip with 'Vanderpump' Costars Amid Split from Tom Sandoval
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" -CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI
Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen Is 'Done' with Rishi Even as Her Friends Look for 'Loophole' to Tell His Family They're Engaged
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 08: Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer attend the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Alex Pettyfer's Wife Toni Garrn Announces They Are Divorcing After 2 Years of Marriage
Luke Ressert Rollout 5/1
Luke Russert Reveals 'Horrific' Moment He Learned of His Dad Tim Russert's Sudden Death (Exclusive)
Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel )
Shannen Doherty Posts About Treating Others with 'Love, Kindness, and Total Respect' Before Divorce News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Separating with Third Baby on the Way
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Actress Shannen Doherty and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko attend Jennie Garth's 40th birthday celebration and premiere party for "Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country" at The London Hotel on April 19, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce from Husband of 11 Years Kurt Iswarienko
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actor Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Drake Bell Promotes New Music Hours After 'I Found Out My Wife Filed for Divorce'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Says She's an 'Active Dater' After Jay Cutler Divorce: 'I'm Having Fun'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Bowling Birthday Party with Sisters and Kids
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos
Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling
Drake Bell's Wife Janet Files For Divorce Days After He Was Reported Missing and Found Safe
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive)
Scarlett Johansson and guests attend an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club ; Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the Humanitarian Award, presented by Paramount+, attends the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
Scarlett Johansson Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds a 'Good Guy'