Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's Relationship Timeline

Tia Booth appeared on The Bachelor as well as two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise in pursuit of love, but it turns out her perfect match was a lot closer to home.

Booth met her now-fiancé Taylor Mock at a party in January 2021, but she didn't pursue him immediately as she was about to film the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise. After failing to find love on the show, she returned home to Nashville, where Mock continued to express his interest in her. Eventually, Booth agreed to a date and from there, the couple had a whirlwind romance.

In March 2022, Booth shared some sweet words for Mock on Instagram and thanked him for helping her through a tough year, which included the loss of her father.

"He came into my life during the most difficult season I've ever faced and hasn't wavered," she wrote. "I've tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he's stuck through it all. Maybe once we're on the other side of it I'll write a book to explain, but for now here's some genuine soft smiles."

Now the couple are engaged and expecting their first child together. Here's everything to know about Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's relationship.

January 2021: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock meet

Booth and Mock first met at a party in Nashville at the beginning of 2021, as the Bachelor alum later explained on her podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. However, the two were not involved romantically at the time.

"We met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California," she said. "We hung out, like, in the same friend group and then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him. And I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see you later.' "

June 2021: Tia Booth stars in season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise

Booth made her third attempt to find love on the ABC franchise when she returned to "the beach" for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. She joined the cast in week three but was eliminated during week six.

Summer 2021: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock go on their first date

As soon as Booth got back from filming, she and Mock started hanging out. Mock also shared that the pair didn't have a "proper first date."

"I literally told him — he was trying to wear me down — I was like, ... 'I'm in a good mood today. If you want to come watch me, like, do stuff at my house. Like, I have stuff to do. I have errands to do. I have stuff to do at my house. If you want to come, like, hang out with me when I do that,' " she explained on her podcast. "And that was like the first time we hung out just us. He thought I was kidding. I'm like, 'No, really. I have s--- to do.' "

October 17, 2021: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock make their relationship Instagram official

After quietly dating for a while, Booth announced her relationship on Instagram. She uploaded a video set to LANY's "Get Away" and captioned it, "Not gonna lie — it's been nice keeping this to myself. But it's about time y'all know too."

Mock also shared a sweet post about their relationship, writing, "It's hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I'll keep it as simple as I've never felt more alive than when I'm with you."

October 21, 2021: Tia Booth speaks about her relationship with Taylor Mock on the Click Bait podcast

Booth opened up about her relationship for the first time a few days later during an episode of Click Bait. She also discussed her fear of going public with Mock.

"He's an angel. He really is really sweet and he's been doing sweet stuff for me for months," she said. "It's just scary being public in the public eye. Everybody, like, pays attention to every little detail."

October 26, 2021: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock attend an NFL football game

That same month, Booth and Mock enjoyed a date night at a Tennessee Titans football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Booth captioned a sweet photo from the night, "He wore a Rams jersey to a Titans/Chiefs game and I can't match my makeup to my face. We're doing great."

December 19, 2021: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock spend the holidays together

The pair celebrated the holidays together for the first time in December 2021. To mark the occasion, Booth posted a picture of the couple laughing in front of a Christmas tree and asked fans what their couple name should be in the caption.

February 14, 2022: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock celebrate Valentine's Day

In honor of their first Valentine's Day as a couple, Mock shared a sweet picture of him and Booth dancing, captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day to my stone cold fox, thanks for always keeping me giggling."

February 21, 2022: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock vacation in Cancún

Booth and Mock took a late winter getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in February 2022. The couple spent some time relaxing at the Garza Blanca Resort and Spa and they both posted photos from the trip on social media.

April 10, 2022: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock get engaged

After less than a year of dating, Mock proposed to Booth onstage while she was participating in a The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta.

Booth shared the news on Instagram the next day, writing, "Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"

April 13, 2022: Tia Booth shares details about Taylor Mock's proposal

During a fan question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story a few days after the proposal, Booth joked that she and Mock both "blacked out" while it was happening.

"We *think* he said 'Sorry BIP didn't work out for you. I'm glad you came back to Nashville to me? Something or other. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you? Got down on one knee — Will you marry me?' " she said of the proposal.

She also shared that Mock had worked with Bachelor in Paradise alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs to pull off the surprise during the event.

May 15, 2022: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock attend a wedding together

In May 2022, Booth posted an adorable picture of herself and Mock at a wedding. She wore a coral dress and captioned the photo, "*cliché caption about @tmock39 being my forever wedding date* Congrats, Sam&Kaitlyn!"

The couple attended another wedding the following week, where Booth wore an eye-catching black tulle dress.

June 2, 2022: Tia Booth shares engagement photos with Taylor Mock

In June, Booth posted some of her and Mock's engagement photos on Instagram. She captioned the carousel of images simply, "Fiancé," before sharing the details of her outfit.

The Bachelor alum shared another snap from the engagement shoot a few days later in honor of Mock's birthday. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 27th birthday to the love of my life, my teammate, my biggest fan. So thankful for you today& everyday🖤 Girlies, if your old school brain tells you to write off a man solely because they're younger, don't listen." (Booth was born in 1991 while her fiancè was born in 1995.)

June 20, 2022: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock announce they're expecting a baby

On June 20, 2022, Booth and Mock shared some more exciting news with the world: they're going to be parents!

Booth announced the news on Instagram, where she wrote, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever."

Her father died of cancer in February 2022.

Mock also honored Booth's father in his own heartfelt post about the pregnancy.

July 11, 2022: Tia Booth and Taylor Mock reveal the sex of their baby on the way

A month later, Booth and Mock shared on Instagram that they're expecting a baby boy. Booth posted a stop-motion-style video of her and Mock shooting off tubes filled with blue confetti and captioned the post with a simple blue heart emoji.

Booth also revealed that her due date is Dec. 23, 2022.