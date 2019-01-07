Tia Booth Supports Ex Colton Underwood Ahead of Bachelor Premiere: 'Go Find You a Gal'

Tia Booth wished ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood good luck on his Bachelor journey Monday — with her signature dash of sass.

The Texas native posted an Instagram of the two hugging inside a gym, alluding to their seemingly friendly split in the caption.

“Hey @coltonunderwoodremember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?” she wrote. “Well here’s my support. Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal🌹#thiswasafterparadise #yeahitspossible#calmyourtits #thirsty #extra#allingoodfun.”

The ex-NFL player will make franchise history in this season’s premiere as the first virgin Bachelor. (Season 17 leading man Sean Lowe was celibate from age 24 until his marriage to winner Catherine Giudici.)

As Bachelor Nation knows, Booth, 27, and Underwood, 26, have a complicated history. After appearing on season 22 of The Bachelor, she met Underwood, and they dated for a bit. After their brief romance, he competed on Booth’s friend Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, placing fourth. They re-connected last summer on Bachelor in Paradise … before breaking up again.

Now, Booth is dating steel executive Cory Cooper, and Underwood landed another shot at finding true love on reality TV, promising to be more authentic than ever.

“I’m undeniably myself, and I think realizing that is the way to live life,” he told PEOPLE of his approach to his season. “I may be goofy, I may be corny and I may be cheesy, but I’m me.”