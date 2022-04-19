Tia Booth Jokes About 'Sweating for the Wedding' After Getting Engaged to Taylor Mock

Tia Booth is getting wedding-ready.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star shared a glimpse into her workout routine on Instagram Monday and explained how her fitness plans are inspired by her upcoming nuptials.

"If we're not calling it 'sweating for the wedding', what shall we call it??" she wrote in a caption. "Should we have question box accountability meetings?"

Booth, 30, shared the cheeky wedding joke alongside a few photos of herself in Nordstrom's Zella workout gear. She also explained a bit more about the nature of the photos, taken by her new fiancé Taylor Mock, on her Instagram Story.

"Also just a reminder that [Mock] takes about 87 pictures that look like this thinking I'm gonna like them, so don't be fooled by a 1/7389 chance flattering pic," she wrote.

Booth's post comes a little over a week after she got engaged to Mock, who popped the question during a live performance of The Bachelor Live on Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

The following day, Booth announced the exciting news in an Instagram post, which showed the couple smiling together as she held up her new ring. Booth also included a video of the sweet on-stage proposal.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" she captioned the post.

Tia Booth, Taylor Mock Tia Booth and Taylor Mock | Credit: Tia Booth/Instagram

Though some attendees captured the romantic moment on video, Mock and Booth had trouble remembering exactly what happened during the proposal. In an Instagram Story, Booth joked that both she and Mock "blacked out" because of the intensity of the moment.

"We *think* he said 'Sorry BIP didn't work out for you. I'm glad you came back to Nashville to me? Something or other. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you? Got down on one knee—Will you marry me?'" she recalled.

She added that the proposal was a complete surprise. "I knew that he was going to propose eventually and we were going to be married and live happily ever after," she wrote in the story. "I just didn't know it was going to be that soon. He had been like trying to throw me off which now makes sense."