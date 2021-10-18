"Not gonna lie — it's been nice keeping this to myself," Tia Booth wrote

Tia Booth Is Dating Taylor Mock After Leaving Bachelor in Paradise: It's 'Time Y'all Know'

Tia Booth has finally met her match!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, revealed on Instagram Sunday that she is dating Taylor Mock. Booth uploaded a video set to LANY's "Get Away," featuring a montage of photos and videos taken over the course of their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not gonna lie — it's been nice keeping this to myself," she captioned the post. "But it's about time y'all know too."

Booth received many supportive messages from fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Kaitlyn Bristowe commented with three heart-eyed emojis, and Raven Gates wrote "finally" alongside multiple emojis. Riley Christian commented, "Love to see it!"

"Umm, yes girl!!! So happy for you," JoJo Fletcher wrote, while Natasha Parker added, "Sooo cute."

Blake Horstmann dropped a heart-eyed emoji as he wrote, "Omg love it." Meanwhile, Jenna Cooper said she's "happy" for Booth and added, "You deserve all the love and smiles!"

"We approve," Becca Kufrin wrote. "[We'll] get those double dates lined up soon."

Mock shared the news on Instagram hours before Booth and expressed his love for her alongside a carousel of photos of the couple.

Taylor Mock, Tia Booth Credit: Taylor Mock/Instagram

"It's hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love," he wrote.

"I guess I'll keep it as simple as I've never felt more alive than when I'm with you," he continued. "With that being said I still had to make fun of you, hope everyone enjoys the last two slides."

Commenting on her boyfriend's post, Booth joked: "So you're dating ET?"

Booth previously competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on his Bachelor season, which aired in 2018. Later that year, fans learned of her former relationship with Colton Underwood when he appeared on Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Booth and Underwood, 29, attempted to make things work on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season, they parted ways and he went on to become the Bachelor on season 23. Underwood, who dated winner Cassie Randolph until May 2020, later came out as gay.

Recently, Booth returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season 7. She made connections with Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall, Blake Monar and Aaron Clancy but ultimately left the beach single.

"Bye bye, beach. Thanks for the lessons, memories, relationships, and most importantly GROWTH. As someone who struggles to be present and share feelings, each Bachelor show was truly a cathartic experience," she wrote on Instagram after the season 7 finale aired. "Stepping outside that safe comfort zone is terrifying, but MAN is it rewarding! If you're thinking about taking a chance on something, anything just DO IT. I'm at a place in my life I never thought was possible, and I have Bachelor Nation to thank for that."