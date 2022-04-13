Tia Booth Jokes She and Fiancé Taylor Mock 'Blacked Out' During Onstage Proposal

Taylor Mock proposed to Tia Booth on Sunday while taking part in The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta

Tia Booth is thankful that her engagement was filmed — because she doesn't remember a thing.

Booth's boyfriend Taylor Mock proposed to her at The Bachelor Live On Stage event on Sunday in front of an audience of Bachelor Nation fans. During a fan question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, joked that the duo "blacked out" during the special moment and they don't remember Mock's exact words while he was down on one knee.

"We *think* he said 'Sorry BIP didn't work out for you. I'm glad you came back to Nashville to me? Something or other. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you? Got down on one knee—Will you marry me?'" she wrote.

tia booth, taylor mock Credit: Tia Booth/Instagram

The reality star also revealed she was "1000% shocked" by the proposal.

"I knew that he was going to propose eventually and we were going to be married and live happily ever after," she said on her Instagram Story. "I just didn't know it was going to be that soon. He had been like trying to throw me off which now makes sense."

"He was saying like, 'Yeah, it will happen, maybe like by the end of the year' so I did not suspect it all. I thought I was going to be giving out like a date card on The Bachelor live show thing and it turns out I wasn't at all. He already had that planned."

Mock had help from Bachelor in Paradise alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs in pulling off the surprise.

"Becca and Thomas knew and like the people behind the scenes on The Bachelor Live On Stage tour knew because they had to help set it up so completely shocked," she shared.

Mock also asked Booth's mother for permission before popping the question.

"My mom knew of course. Taylor and her had been talking about it for a few a weeks. She is stone cold," Booth said. "I didn't catch on from her at all."

"Taylor asked for my mom's blessing. He didn't get a chance to ask my dad for his blessing before he passed but he asked my mom and I know my dad would have said yes," she added. "He would have given him a hard time but he would have said yes."

During the question-and-answer session, Booth also revealed that she is already starting to think about wedding plans.

"I've been saying for a while I wanted to elope and not deal with wedding planning, but now that it's here I wanna have a big wedding," she revealed.

The Bachelor Nation star announced that she and Mock were engaged in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her engagement ring. She also shared a video of the proposal.

Booth was previously on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, before she went into a relationship with Colton Underwood during her first time on Bachelor in Paradise. She then dated Cory Cooper from 2018 to 2019, ahead of filming another season of BiP and leaving the show single in 2021.