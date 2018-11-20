Instagram Official! Bachelor Alum Tia Booth Has a New Boyfriend

Bachelorette no more!

Although Tia Booth didn’t meet her forever match on The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, the Bachelor Nation alum has a special new man in her life.

Booth, 27, is dating Cory Cooper, the Executive Vice President at his family’s steel company, Cooper Steel, E! News reports.

The Arkansas native made things Instagram official earlier this month when she shared a photo of the couple standing together on the field at a Tennessee Titans game.

“Nashville weekends,” she captioned the post.



On Monday, she posted another sweet photo of the couple.

Cooper “attended Carson Newman college before coming to work for Cooper Steel in 2007 as a project manager,” his company’s website reads. “He immediately became an asset to the family business helping over-see many large projects in his career. He earned his current title January 2017.”

As fans recall, Booth left Bachelor in Paradise brokenhearted after she split from her love interest, Colton Underwood, who is the franchise’s newest Bachelor.

“It’s a relief to close that chapter of my life,” Booth told PEOPLE in September of Underwood, 26, before he was announced as the Bachelor. “We’re in a good place. We’re in a solid friend zone. And it’s honestly nice to move forward instead of wanting something when it’s not there.”

Tia Booth and Colton Underwood Noel Vasquez/Getty; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

And Booth admitted it was difficult to push for a relationship with Underwood when she wasn’t sure if he was ready. “I was frustrated with Colton initially because I was thinking, If you don’t know what you want, why are you here?” she said.

Looking ahead, Booth said at the time that if she were to meet someone, it would “be through friends, not through a DM.”

“And I think if I’m looking for it it’s not going to happen, so maybe if I’m patient it will come to me,” she said. “I am ready for something serious!”